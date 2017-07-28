Namibia: Para-Athletes Lament Poor Support

Inadequate preparations due to a shortage of resources is to blame for Namibia's subdued performance at the recent IPC Para-Athletics Championships in London, England, the athletes said on Wednesday.

Namibia's team of four ended the prestigious competition with three silver medals to rank 51st overall and seventh in Africa, which represents a disappointing campaign for the country's athletes given their stellar track record at major championships.

Once again, Johannes Nambala and Ananias Shikongo divided the medal haul between them.

Double silver medallist Nambala attributed his below par showing to poor preparations.

He was hoping to build on his impressive two Olympic silver medals won in Rio de Janeiro last year, but ran well short of his personal best times over the 100, 200 and 400m sprints in London.

"I am not happy with the times, especially in the 400m. The times that I ran really disappointed me," Nambala told The Namibian Sport at the welcoming ceremony organised by the FNB Foundation in Windhoek on Wednesday.

"I seriously gave my best. The thing is just that we did not get proper training before we went [to London]," Nambala said.

Furthermore, Nambala said the funding saga that threatened to prevent them from taking their place at the championships weighed heavily on their minds, which meant they were not mentally ready to compete.

"Then there was the disappointment when we were told 'guys, there's no money' before we left. Luckily FNB came on board at the last moment, and we did not let them down. We did our best," Nambala reiterated.

Likewise, T12 sprinter Shikongo, who won a gold and two bronze in Rio, bemoaned the paltry support from the private sector, despite their well-documented successes on the international stage.

He only managed a silver this time around.

"In London, it was a wake-up call. It shows that to take part in a big competition without getting enough training is not easy," a downcast Shikongo said.

"I feel very disappointed that I could not win more medals. It just shows that I did not get enough time for training so that I could break my Paralympic record which I set last year. It's part of life, but when you go to war without enough weapons, that's the result," he lamented.

"The two weeks' training camp was not enough for a world championship. Other people have already started to prepare for next year's Commonwealth Games, so we need to start soon as well," said Even Tjiviju, Shikongo's guide.

FNB's corporate social investment manager Revonia Kahivere said despite the athletes' well-documented hardships, their achievements "exemplify commitment and courage".

Namibia's para-athletes are exemplary role models, she added.

"At a time when so much of the world is downcast because of a grim economic climate, you shine a beam of light, representing all the great things which motivate us and inspire us as a nation," said Kahivere.

At the same occasion, national director of sport Edelberth Sivhute Katamba said government, which has significantly cut the sports budget, was at an advanced stage in getting corporates to increase their support of sports.

"We really want the private sector to own this industry. Government is working on a formula for the private sector to be heavily involved in sports, especially those who benefit from government tenders," Katamba said.