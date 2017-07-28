27 July 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Take Advantage of Luapula Expo to Change Lives, Church Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Phiri

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has challenged the Church in Luapula Province to take advantage of the huge gathering at the Luapula Expo and Investment Conference, as well as the Umutomboko traditional ceremony to remind people of good moral values.

Reverend Sumaili said reports that the National Aids Council of Zambia (NAC) had sent 120,000 condoms to the Expo clearly showed that there would be sexual and other related illicit activities like alcohol and drug abuse at the events.

The minister said it would be prudent for the Church to also fully participate in the prevention of the spread of HIV and the collapsing morals through preaching abstinence and against alcohol and drug abuse.

"This is a challenge to all men and women of God in Luapula to take this call seriously, of preaching the Word of God, and a strong message of abstinence as NAC carries out its mandate as well," she said.

Rev Sumaili said President Edgar Lungu had made it clear that Zambia's prosperity depended on people's behavioural change of embracing good morals.

On Tuesday, NAC announced that it had offloaded more than 100,000 male and 20,000 female condoms ahead of the Luapula Expo and Investment Conference to be distributed in all social and public places in the province.

Luapula Province Aids coordinator advisor Nathan Kabwe said the move was to ensure that preventive measures were put in place to avoid the spread of the pandemic, which Rev Sumaili said could be better enhanced by putting emphasis on abstinence.

Zambia

Inflation Drops to 6.6%

The annual inflation rate for the month of July, 2017 has decreased to 6.6 percent from 6.8 percent in June 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.