MUSOMA Urban Water supply and Sewerage Authority (MUWASA) Executive Director Hawaiju Gantala was arraigned yesterday, charged with 15 counts of fraud.

Before Musoma District Court, the 42- year old Hawaiju was accused of fraudulently obtaining over 63m/- loan from CRDB Bank and National Bank of Commerce (NBC).

Before Resident Magistrate Karimu Mushi, the accused denied the charges and was granted bail on conditions of securing two reliable sureties, with each surrendering a title deed of immovable property certified at the value of the said amount.

The case was adjourned to August 22, when it will come for another mention.

Prosecutor with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Moses Malewo told the court that investigations into the matter were not complete.

According to a statement by PCCB Mara Regional Commander Holle Makungu, through the bureau's Spokesperson Mussa Misalaba in Dar es Salaam, Gantala is also charged with forgery of salary slips and utterance of false documents to the two banks, Musoma branches.

In the first to five counts, Gantala allegedly forged salary slips for September and December, 2014 and similar documents for June, July and August, 2016, to show that they were genuine MUWASA issued documents.

In the sixth count, Muwasa chief is accused of obtaining 30m/- loan from CRDB Bank through the forged documents, purporting that between September and December, 2014 his salary was 2,767,549/-, thus, obtaining the loan he could not deserve.

In the seventh count, Gantala is charged with obtaining 33,400,000/- loan from NBC, using false documents, showing that between June and August, 2016, his salary was 2,636,179.82/-.

In the eighth to 13th count, PCCB has further charged the accused with utterance of alleged forged salary slips to the two banks with intent to defraud.