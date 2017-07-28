Tanzania: Simba Vs SA Giants, a Vital Test

FACING South Africa's football giants; Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, is anticipated to be the best skill test for the club's newly formed squad.

Simba have pitched a pre-season training camp in South Africa ahead of the Community Shield match against their traditional rivals, Young Africans, the encounter which officially opens the 2017/18 League season.

Owing to Msimbazi Street's club long absence in the continental class tournaments, both matches are vital for the club as they will show if players are really fit for tougher events.

The club's head of Information and Communications, Haji Manara unveiled yesterday in Dar es Salaam that Simba will play two build-up games against the two South African giants to conclude their two-week training.

According to Manara, the team will return home ready for the eagerly awaited 'Simba Day' celebrations on August 8.

Rwanda Premier League champs, Rayon Sports have been requested to play Simba in a match aimed to parade the team's new players and a kit. In another development, Manara has quashed reports flashed in various social media saying Simba have been beaten 7-0 by a South African first division side, Royal Eagles in a build-up match held yesterday.

The official said Simba have not played any game in South Africa since pitching their pre-season camp in the country and the only fact is that they are going to play two games against giants Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits next week before returning home.

Meanwhile, reports from South Africa unveiled that Soweto giant Orland Pirates who are lined up to face Simba next week are said to target Simba's Ugandan defender Murushid Juuko who is said to be unsettled in Dar es Salaam and has shown interest to leave the club since the start of the year.

Murushid who was part of the Cranes squad that took part in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Gabon in January is a target of the Buccaneers, who would only need to buy out the remaining four months of his current deal with Simba.

Reports unveil that the Buccaneers are looking forward to persuade Simba to sale the defender as they think it better for the club to do so, as with the player left with just four months on his current contract, it is wiser to sell him now than losing him for free.

According to report, the central defender is expected to fly to South Africa before the end of this week and the trip has only been delayed by the visa. And reports from Uganda unveiled another Uganda international player Emmanuel Okwi who joined Simba from SC Villa, has thanked his former teammates at SC Villa after his recognition at the Uganda Premier League 2016/17 Awards at which he was named in the best XI of the season.

Okwi who has played just one half of the league for Villa and scored a record 12 goals in just 13 games to earn nomination for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season, however, he lost the award to Geoffrey Sserunkuma. "Happy to be part of this wonderful group of players," the striker tweeted.

"I wouldn't have done it without my very good teammates at SC Villa," it further read.

The UPL best eleven for 2016/17 season are Ismail Watenga (Vipers), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers), Habib Kavuma (KCCA), Timothy Awany (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Taddeo Lwanga (SC Villa), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (Express FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Shaban Muhammad (Onduparaka), Emmanuel Okwi (SC Villa) and Geoffrey Sserunkuma (KCCA).