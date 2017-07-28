Tanzania: Morogoro Traders Savour JPM Blessings

PETTY traders at Msamvu Bus Stand in Morogoro Municipality have tasted the mercy of President John Magufuli as the Head of State ordered authorities to leave them undisturbed.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communication noted that President Magufuli made the decision in Morogoro yesterday after a group of traders blocked his motorcade, requesting him to intervene and stop municipal authorities from evicting them.

The statement had it that the traders told President Magufuli that the municipal authorities have been harsh on them, especially after the bus stand was renovated.

"President Magufuli has ordered the Morogoro Regional Police Commander, SACP Ulrich Matei, to make sure that municipal militias are not disturbing petty traders and told the traders to stay calm as good plans were being put in place for smooth operations," reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has ordered owners of privatised factories to surrender them as soon as possible to the State if they can't develop them as expected. According to the statement, President Magufuli said the government will give such factories to investors who are willing and capable to run them.

"I am reiterating my call that those who own factories and have failed to develop them, including the Member of Parliament of this area who is also the member of Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM)... .. "... ... ... he got many factories through privatization and if he has failed to run them, he should return them to the State so that we can give them to other people.

These youth are unemployed, they need employment, I am saying this openly because God loves those who speak the truth," reads the statement.

In another development, President Magufuli has commended farmers in Morogoro Region especially those from Kilosa District for increasing crop production from 42 per cent in the previous season to 82 per cent this season.

"Regarding the construction of a standard gauge railway line, President Magufuli has urged residents of Morogoro Region to grab employment opportunities and those whose houses are located within the reserved area to voluntarily demolish their houses," reads the statement.