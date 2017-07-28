Tanzania: GBP Breaks New Ground, Wins Bulk Petroleum Import Tender

GULF Bulk Petroleum Tanzania Limited (GBP) becomes the first local firm to win a tender to import petroleum products in bulk, since the system was established in 2012.

Last year, the government transformed the system after discovering that no single Tanzanian company was able to win tenders given the financing involved.

In the new system, products are imported on a cargo by cargo tendering system, but it is only now that GBP has won to bring in 37,975 metric tonnes of petrol and 30,031 metric tonnes of Jet A-1.

"We have been striving for this -- to win the tender --for the past six months and I am very excited that we have become the first firm to win under the revised system. The government's resolve that local companies participate in the bulk importation is coming to fruition," said Prakash Singh Gariya, an Assistant General Manager for GBP Tanzania Limited.

He further said that, "It is a milestone in the country and we plan to bid many more times going into the future.

The tender we have won is to supply products for the month of September.

" The Chairman of Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA), Mr Ali Ahmed, said the Agency has been encouraging local firms to take part "by forming joint ventures so that they could boost their financial muscle."

"It is very encouraging that GBP has won and that is why you saw the whole room celebrating after the company was announced to have won the tender." Many Tanzanian companies had been complaining of being locked out due to heavy financial requirements.

Tanzania had introduced the bulk procurement system (BPS) in January 2012, establishing a database on consumption trends in a bid to get the best price on the world market and guarantee quality of imported products.

The Petroleum Importation Co-ordinator Ltd (PICL), now known as Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA), prequalifies suppliers eligible to participate in tenders for the supply of petroleum products in Tanzania mainland annually.

PBPA consolidates all the requirements and prepares a tender document indicating the specific quantity of diesel, petrol, Jet A1 and kerosene to be supplied by winning bidders.

On commencement of the BPS, tenders were floated on a quarterly basis where the winning bidder was to supply petroleum products for a period of three months.

After the second tender, the bidding period was changed to monthly tenders to solve the problem of inaccurate forecasts of product requirements which resulted in congestion of vessels at the port.