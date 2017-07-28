Shock and grief engulfed residents of Buwama zone in Makindye division, Kampala on Thursday when a man shot dead his girlfriend during reconciliation talk.

Sulaiman Musoke is said to have killed his girlfriend Agnes Birabwa Nabakooza at her sister's home where the duo had agreed to meet and sort out their differences crippling their relationship.

Zaharah Nakanwagi the deceased's sister said Musoke called her that he wanted her to mediate reconciliation talks claiming he still wanted to be with his girlfriend whom she had abandoned for some months.

Musoke had reportedly just returned from Egypt where he has been working for the last four months.

Nabakooza's family say the 45-year-old left everyone in shock when he pulled out a pistol and shot her in the head before taking off.

According to the deceased's mother Josephine Nanyanzi, her daughter had told her that Musoke had been sending her threatening messages for some time.

"He used to send threatening messages to her. He said he would kill her. However, just yesterday, he called us saying he wanted to reconcile with her and asked all of us (deceased's family members) to attend the meeting," she said.

Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said Musoke fled the scene after the shooting and is nowhere to be seen.

"However, we have started the hunt. We have alerted our officers at the borders and he will be arrested," said Mr Kayima.