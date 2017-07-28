Uganda: Constitution Change On Land Necessary, but Shouldn't Undermine Property Rights

opinion

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017, seeking to ease the process through which government will compulsorily acquire private land for public projects, is as welcome as it is necessary.

Government has been discussing this matter for more than ten years without action and, as a result, we have lost a lot of project time and money. In order to understand and guide debate on this matter, we need to look at this amendment from the viewpoint of three broad areas, namely; public infrastructural project implementation, property rights and commercial justice.

Article 26 of the Constitution which deals with protection from deprivation of property was put for good intentions; that is, to protect citizens from a government that could disenfranchise them of their property rights.

However, this article has equally been abused by the very citizens it is meant to protect and, as a result, public interest has suffered immensely. We now hear the usual screams from our friends in the opposition and a number of lazy politicians confusing the population that government is trying to rob them of their land.

We are aware that the problem of delayed government projects has caused significant financial loss to the government, amounting to millions of dollars in penalties paid to contractors for redundant machinery at construction/project sites as courts attempt to resolve disputes most of which relate to quantum of compensation.

I am told that by the time the Entebbe Expressway shall be commissioned, government will have paid more than $50 million in penalties. In order to understand how lengthy dispute resolution mechanism can affect service delivery, we may need to look at these statistics:

In Uganda, it takes an average of seven years from the time of project initiation to commencement; the bulk of the time is lost in lengthy dispute resolution arising out of compensation for land (for infrastructural projects that require land) and the amorphous procurement law. In Kenya, that period is only 18 months, while in Rwanda it is six months. The sub-Saharan Africa average is 24 months!

For that matter, the proposed amendment, if passed, will solve all the mischiefs mentioned above, but it has to be done cautiously as not to tamper with the cardinal institution of property rights.

Countries that must develop should not have public policy ambiguity on the matter of private property rights. The success of capitalist economies is well anchored in the sanctity of private property ownership. Former socialist countries such as Russia and China lagged behind in economic development on account of stifling of private property ownership.

So, the good intentions of the proposed constitutional amendments should as well seek to consolidate the institution of property rights and this is how we propose further amendments to ensure the achievement of this.

The office of the chief government valuer should be made constitutional. We could start thinking of the 'Private Property Valuations Commission'.

The commission could have five eminent members chaired by someone qualified to be a judge of the Court of Appeal with other members drawn from the engineering, economics, quantity surveying and legal professions. The chief government valuer could be the head of the secretariat of the Commission.

Current unilateral decisions of the chief government valuer are suspect and greatly undermine the protection of private property ownership and rights and public interest. Such decisions can immensely be abused.

There is need to set specific timelines when the dispute should be resolved - this could be put not to exceed one year. During this time a private property holder, whose land has been compulsorily acquired by government, should be allowed to apply to the court to use some of the money government would have deposited with the court on taking over the property.

The Court of Appeal should be made the final court to hear such matters as is the case with electoral disputes. There is also need to fully define the kinds of interest and rights any person could have on a private property to avoid ambiguity and unending disputes.

Speculative acquisition of land targeting areas where government is likely to undertake projects should be statutorily discouraged. A law that gives both central and local governments powers to demarcate areas of future anticipated projects should be enacted; if available, it should be improved.

Therefore, much as the proposed Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2017 is in the public interest, we should ensure that the institution of property rights is protected. All this should be done in the proposed amendment.

The author is the chairman of Governance Plus Advisory Services.

***Views expressed in this article are solely of the author, not his associates or employers.