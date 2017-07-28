28 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: B/Haram - Osinbajo Orders Service Chiefs Back to Maiduguri

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed military service chiefs to move back to the Command Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This was the outcome of a meeting the acting president held with the service chiefs, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday.

It was also decided that the military should get more surveillance devices and cameras that would be able to see distant attackers.

This came three days after Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima cautioned that the Boko Haram terrorists should not be underrated.

Yesterday's meeting was attended by the Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali, as well as Chief of Defence Staff Gabriel Olonishakin, Chief of Army Staff Tukur Burata, Chief of Air Staff Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, the defence minister said: "The raining season is a difficult moment for us. We cannot dominate the environment like what we do during the dry season. But effort is geared towards regaining back our areas and we assure that all these ambushes that are happening regularly would be stopped."

Nigeria

Boko Haram Attack Leaves Dozens Dead

A Boko Haram ambush on an oil survey team and an ensuing battle with Nigerian security forces has left more than 40… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.