Mauritius: Guidelines for Industrial Effluent Discharge Permit Discussed During Workshop

press release

The development of guidelines for industrial effluent discharge permit is the focus of a two-day stakeholders' consultation workshop which is being held at Palms Hotel in Quatre Bornes. Some 40 participants from ministries and relevant parastatal organisations and industrial enterprises are discussing about a national strategy for the industrial effluent control and environment protection.

The workshop forms part of the regional Integrated Water Resource Management Project supported by the Global Environment Facility, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the United Nations Office for Project Services to which Mauritius is a participant. The aim of the project is to contribute to sustainable development through improvements in natural resource and environmental management.

Several themes are on the agenda namely: The current situation of the industrial wastewater discharges in Mauritius; Guidelines towards an integrated approach on industrial wastewater management; and review of the industrial effluents critical parameters. The resource persons at the workshop are Dr Maria Coelho, Water Quality Expert; Mr Jaime Melo Baptista, Expert on Water and Wastewater; and Ms Eugenia Ramos, Laboratory Manager.

In his opening address, the Director of Technical Services from the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities, Dr P.M.K Soonarane, recalled that the issue of effluent discharge permits is in line with Government's policy and strategy for the sustainable development of the water sector in Mauritius. Investments to the tune of more than Rs 17 billion has been planned for the sector till 2021 and implementation is in full swing, he said.

Dr Soonarane stated that such an investment level is programmed to address the whole value chain of water supply in the country, from raw water mobilisation, water treatment, water distribution, improved service delivery to consumers and the protection of surface and underground resources to ensure the sustainability of the sector.

Speaking about the development of industrial effluent development permit, Dr Soonarane underlined that the new system needs to have the following attributes: simplicity in the grant of the permit and monitoring of compliance; realistic standards of different parameters of effluents; need for a right balance between economic development and protection of water resources; and optimisation of financial and human resources.

The overall project

In the context of this project, the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities has benefitted from consultancy services of a water quality expert to review the current situation and provide legal and technical guidelines and recommendations for effluent discharge permits. The study which started in May 2017 will be completed in October 2017.

The specific objectives of the consultancy are to categorise industrial effluents, based on the industrial activity, and propose set of parameters that would be applicable to each category taking into account the receiving environment, propose a new legal approach for regulation of industrial discharge permits taking into account the regime of discharge and the receiving environment; set orientations and policies for the management of industrial effluents (both discharged directly into the environment and in sewers systems) among local/ government/regulation authorities and recommend an approach and guidelines for selection of good practice of effluent treatment for each category of main industries to facilitate compliance with new framework.