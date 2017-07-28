Uganda: Embrace Extra Language for a Competitive Edge

editorial

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the French embassy to support the training of tour guides and hotel front desk employees in basic French communication skills.

The national tourism marketing body has identified France as a key tourism market and decided to tap into it. Indeed, a week before the memorandum of understanding was signed, Uganda had impressed in an exhibition on the sidelines of the Bastille day celebrations in France.

Uganda's interest in French tourists is not a hard sell. France is the fourth biggest tourism spender in the world, with some 1.6 million French nationals visiting Africa every year. However, only 15,000 of these choose Uganda as a destination, a small number, especially when compared to the United Kingdom's 60,000.

The language and cultural barriers are the only logical explanation for this imbalance. Yet given Uganda's geographical location next to Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo, there should be more French interest in the country.

Therefore, the UTB and French embassy memorandum of understanding is a step in the right direction. However, it needs to go beyond the drop in the ocean that it appears to be as of now.

Instead of leaving the poor French language skills in the country to UTB alone to deal with, we need a clear policy and strategy at national level that encourages students at all levels to learn an extra foreign language beyond English. It can be French, German or even Chinese.

The benefits to the tourism sector need no emphasis but the same can be said of many other sectors. For instance, Ugandans are not very competitive when it comes to international jobs at the United Nations and other major global institutions partly because of this challenge.

West Africans who tend to dominate these jobs are more likely to be fluent in both English and French than their East African counterparts.

If there's a clear policy followed by action in this direction, a few years down the road, UTB and the French embassy won't need to train tour guides and front desk officers to greet and exchange pleasantries in French because tour companies and hotels will have recruited staff that have these skills already.