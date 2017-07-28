Gaborone — Since competing in the World Championships, Botswana's 400 metres runner Isaac Makwala has never made it to the podium.

In this year's edition it is now or never for Makwala.

Given his current form, a medal is not far fetched.

Makwala is confident this year and he has taken a very difficult decision of doubling at the championships since his name has been entered in 200m and 400 metres.

Maybe and just maybe great things are coming Makwala's way, and it all started in Resisprint meeting in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland where he clocked Season Best in both 400 and 200 metres at the same day.

As athletics pundits were still celebrating Makwala's resurrection, he shocked the world during the IAAF World Challenge held in Madrid in the event making history to become the first athlete to run sub-44 seconds in 400m and a sub-20 seconds 200m within a space of 20 minutes.

But the million dollar question is will Makwala make an indelible mark in both events looking at his current top form, ahead of the major competitions.

However, sport journalist Bapati Mmotlanyane said doing the double can be demanding, but for a top class or seasonal athlete it was something to juggle around with.

"First, how good your body is, in terms of shape and fitness and that is ultimately a reflection of the training programme you have been following, perhaps deciding that on the eleventh hour without considering the amount of work you have been putting in could be a throw of a dice," he said.

He said another factor that relates slightly with achieving by chance a podium finish on both cadres lies with the schedule, adding that in the past local organising committees of respective competitions were rescheduling events to make it possible for athletes to try the double.

"Just last summer, LaShwawn Merrit and Allyson Felix tried it, and fairly enough they both couldn't seal off the double feats. Down the annals of history one of the greatest ever sprinters Michael Johnson nailed a double feat at 1996 Olympics, which is another reason to believe it is not a pie in the sky for the new generation of athletes," he said.

Mmotlanyane further said, with 400m now under the limelight for its fierce evolving competition having already more than three athletes consistently running sub 44 seconds could be a sign that to win the race one has to clock a good sub 44.

"That is to say, the more the competition becomes tight, the more such a decision could be less likely option. And now you have Wayde Van Niekerk and Makwala.We know their focus is on the 400, but their recent good times in the 200m have led to debate if it's possible for them to contest for a double in London," he said.

Talking about double, Mmotlanyane said with Makwala having clocked a historic double feat in just a single day leaves a lot to ponder for the former African champion, the same could be said about Wayde whom bookmakers draw as the favourite after smashing the 300m World Record recently.

The 200m alone, he said was a different cadre with its own rivalries which were slowly fading with fresh ones emerging from the shadows.

Furthermore, he said perhaps Usain Bolt's decision to stall the 200m at the World Championships could blow open a chance for other athletes to fancy their chances.

For athletics analyst, Billy Tambula, Makwala did the right thing to double at the Championships.

"Remember, he qualified for 200m in Rio, but dropped it and this time he looks in a good shape to take both," he said

Tambula said Makwala's 200 metres Personal Best was a clear indication that he did not want to leave no stone unturned in his quest to win his first World Championship medal.

"But as long as 400m which will start first does not exhaust him, he has always proved to be able to manage the congested races well. This is the right time for him to go for double," he said.

He said Makwala had also increased his chances of coming home with World Championship medal for the first time.

He however said the double events for Makwala may at the end disadvantage the relay team which was normally staged after all the individual races.

