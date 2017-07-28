Botswana: Khama Visits U.S, Chile

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has left for Santiago, Chile on a three-day state visit from July 30 to August 2, at the invitation of his counterpart President of Chile, Ms Michelle Jeria.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says President Khama, who left on July 26 will, en-route to Chile, have a two-day stop-over in the United States of America where he has been invited to participate in a meeting on conservation and sustainability by the University of Wisconsin.

His visit to Chile is meant to strengthen and broaden the scope of relations between the two countries as well as explore new possible areas of bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, the two countries have identified the following areas for closer collaboration in trade and investment promotion, mining, agriculture, poverty eradication, human resource development as well as research, science and technology.

He is accompanied by ministers of international affairs and cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, presidential affairs, governance and public administration, Mr Eric Molale, investment, trade and industry, Mr Vincent Seretse, mineral resources, green technology and energy security, Advocate Sadique Kebonang as well as senior government officials.

President Khama and his entourage will return on August 2.

Source : BOPA