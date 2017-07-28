Uganda: FDC Bigwigs Tipped for 'Age Limit' Commission

President Museveni received 18 names in June, this year, to pick the Constitutional Review Commission and among the nominees are two opposition bigwigs Ben Wacha and Dan Wandera Ogalo, reliable sources in government have said.

The Observer has learnt that the president will pick 12 names to constitute the Constitutional Review Commission. Our sources said if one of the opposition politicians makes the final list, they could become the chair of the commission, which could be announced before the end of August.

Wacha and Ogalo are members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), the biggest opposition party in Uganda. It would not be the first time President Museveni is tapping a leading opposition figure to lead the process of reviewing the Constitution.

Prof Frederick Ssempebwa, a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party, chaired the CRC between 2001 and 2003. Ssempebwa later disagreed with fellow commissioners after some of them insisted that they review article 105 and drop presidential term limits, much as it was not part of their terms of reference. Ssempebwa later authored a minority report.

The yet-to-be constituted CRC is supposed to scrutinize and conduct public hearings on a raft of proposed amendments to the Constitution. One of the anticipated amendments that could be discussed by the commission is article 102 (b) on the presidential age limit.

The proposal has already drawn fierce public debate for and against it, with some in opposition vowing to fight the proposal to the death. The article is not among the entrenched articles in the Constitution and its amendment simply requires an MP to move a motion and receive support of two thirds of other members.

Museveni, who would be the immediate beneficiary of the lifting of the age limit, has weighed in on the debate. Speaking to journalists at State House last week, the president labeled those engaged in the age-limit debate as "idlers and rumour mongers.

"Part of the rumour is that there is a debate about age limit; what are you debating? Which proposal are you debating or talking about? Where is the proposal?" Museveni said, insisting, however, that if such a proposal is tabled, it will be discussed.

RESPECTED POLITICIANS

Wacha and Ogalo command respect within the country's political circles. Wacha, who represented Oyam North in the 6th, 7th and 8th parliaments, was one of the indomitable legislators of his day.

A member of the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) before he crossed to the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Wacha's good grasp of rules of procedure and his clear articulation of issues on the floor of parliament won him respect across the political divide.

Profiling him in September 2006, The New Vision's Andrew Ndawula Kalema said "not even the speaker [Edward Ssekandi] and his deputy [Rebecca Kadaga] are above Wacha's wise counsel."

Museveni, too, has on several occasions tried to woo Wacha to the NRM fold. Once during the 7th parliament, there was a suggestion that a position of assistant deputy speaker be created and Museveni reportedly backed Wacha to occupy it. It was never adopted.

Addressing a campaign rally in Oyam district in November 2006, Museveni said: "People like Ben Wacha should not be shy to join the Movement. If there is a team which is playing well and is always taking the cup, don't get stuck in your old team because you will be missing the cup. Take a scientific view of the politics of Uganda and see which formula can work," Museveni said.

Efforts to talk to Wacha were futile. He is said to be recuperating from an illness in a hospital abroad. Ogalo is a former secretary for legal affairs for FDC.

In 2015, he contested the party chairmanship and lost to Wasswa Biriggwa. Ogalo has worked with Museveni before. He was a member of Museveni's legal team in the 2001 election petition filed by Dr Kizza Besigye.

Between 2007 and 2012, he was a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala). Interviewed for this story yesterday Ogalo told The Observer that he had not heard anything from anyone to that effect.

"You are informing me for the first time," Ogalo said.

Asked if he would willingly serve on the commission, he said he could not comment on what he termed as "speculation."

"Wait and see. If what you are saying is true, you will be the first one to know," he said.