Uganda: Movit Tycoon Doesn't Have Lease for Contested Jinja Town Plot

On Wednesday, the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission of inquiry into land matters summoned Simpson Birungi, the managing director of Birus Property Services and Movit cosmetics, to explain how he acquired Plot 60/62, Alidina road in Jinja.

Several traders lost their property when police oversaw the demolition of the commercial building that occupied the plot before Birungi erected a mall on it.

On Tuesday, Police chief Gen Kale Kayihura regretted his officers' involvement in the illegal demolition. Ebert Byenkya, the lead counsel of the commission, led the cross-examination of Birungi along with his deputy John Bosco Suuza. Birungi was not comfortable with English and spoke through a Runyakitara interpreter. ZAHRA ABIGABA captured the proceedings that went on till 10pm.

Name: Simpson Birungi

Age: 49 years

Residence: Bweya, Kajjansi.

Occupation: I'm the MD, Birus Property Services dealing in real estate. I also have a plastics business under SIM plastics and I'm also MD Movit cosmetics.

Byenkya: How did you get involved in Plot 60/62 Alidina road in Jinja?

Birungi: My lord, I got to know this plot through some brokers. I remember one called Ibanda; they came to my office and told me there is land for sale in Jinja and they said it belonged to the ministry of Trade and Industry and it is located in a prime area in Jinja. So, I talked to the directors of Birus about it and they allowed me [to pursue it].

Byenkya: Mention some of the directors of Birus Property Services and who owns it.

Birungi: That is myself with 70 per cent shares. Jovia Birungi, my wife, 15 per cent, Bernard Mutyaba is the secretary of the company; my son Timson Birungi has five per cent and Allen my sister has five per cent.

Byenkya: So, it was upon you to decide on the purchase of the property since you are the biggest shareholder... and another thing, it is family business, isn't it?

Birungi: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: So, you decided to go to Jinja... what happened next?

Birungi: When I reached there, I was shown the plot.

Byenkya: Was it just a plot?

Birungi: There was an old building in the plot.

Byenkya: Was it a commercial building?

Birungi: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: Was it occupied?

Birungi: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: Did you talk to those people?

Birungi: My lord, I did not talk to anyone.

Byenkya: Why did you not talk to them? Someone was telling you that business is up for sale, wasn't it the best time to talk to them and verify who the true owner was or if the property was for sale?

Birungi: My lord, I did not do that because sometimes when you ask the tenants, they cannot tell you the truth.

Byenkya: So, you expected the brokers to know more about the property then the tenants?

Birungi: At that moment, I just went to look at the land.

Byenkya: Was it not that you knew that it was government property you were trying to acquire and it did not matter whether other people had interest in it?

Birungi: In most cases, the brokers use an enticing language to convince one to buy property.

Byenkya: So, what did they tell you in this case that convinced you that this was a good deal?

Birungi: They told me that it was in a prime area and also that I could acquire the land at very low charges.

Byenkya: So, when did you arrive at the amount and with whom?

Birungi: My lord, everything was handled by brokers and I just had to give them a commission.

Byenkya: How much commission did you give them?

Birungi: My lord, six years is a lot; so, I cannot remember how much I gave them.

Byenkya: No no no ... I suggest that you answer my questions straightforward and honestly; otherwise, there are serious consequences for not telling the truth in this commission and I will not allow you to say that you cannot remember how much you paid money for this building, so, you better tell us the truth.

Birungi: My lord, we agreed Shs 70 miilion as their commission.

Byenkya: So, that was just commission?

Birungi: Yes, my lord, and they were to just hand me finished work and also provide me with a lease.

Byenkya: So, what happened next, what did they do?

Birungi: I told them that I wanted to look at the lease at the ministry of Lands.

Byenkya: So, what did you find at the ministry?

Birungi: I found there a file with details of the Plot 60/62 Alidina road, Jinja.

Byenkya: Didn't you find at the land office that there was lease of 99 years for Jinja Municipal Council from Uganda Land Commission on that property?

Birungi: My lord, I did not read the file.

Byenkya: So, what was the point of looking at the file if you did not bother to read the details of the property to establish the ownership and the status of the land?

Birungi: My lord, my interest was to confirm the plot numbers.

Byenkya: So, you did not have interest to look at the details of the lawyers... did you have a lawyer?

Birungi: My lord, I did not go into the details of the file.

Byenkya: So, if you had bothered to read the file, at least you would have found out that the land belonged to Uganda Land Commission with a lease of 99 years.

Birungi: My lord, I did not read it.

Byenkya: Perhaps you just decided to ignore because that is what you do and you do not care about the law because you always find your way around...

Birungi: My lord, that is not the case but I always follow the law.

Byenkya: Did you have a lawyer with you at that time?

Birungi: My lord, I had and the lawyers are from Ligomarc (Advocates).

Byenkya: So, did you consult them?

Birungi: My lord, I did not consult them.

Byenkya: So, I'm just wondering if this is just carelessness, you are a big businessman...

Birungi: My lord, it is not carelessness but at times errors arise.

Byenkya: So, what happened next?

Birungi: My lord, the brokers brought me the letter of no objection from the ministry of Lands.

Byenkya: Do you have the letter?

Birungi: My lord, I do not have them [documents] here but I will bring them at a later time.

Byenkya: Who signed the letter of no objection?

Birungi: My lord, their names are so hard; so, I cannot remember them.

Byenkya: Have you ever met the person who wrote the letter of no objection?

Birungi: I did not meet the person.

Byenkya: What were the terms of the lease offer?

Birungi: My lord, it stated that I was supposed to build in a period of five years and if I do not do so, then the lease will not be extended.

Byenkya: How many years was the lease offer?

Birungi: My lord, I was given five years from July, 2011.

Byenkya: How much did you pay for the lease?

Birungi: My lord, I paid Shs 2.3m and also added Shs 110,000.

Byenkya: Did you consider it a fair price? Consider that you paid Shs 70m commission for the brokers; didn't you consider this a fake deal?

Birungi: My lord, it did not cross my mind.

Byenkya: So, you were sponsoring theft of a government property?

Birungi: No, my lord.

Byenkya: Does it look fair for you that the government of Uganda is only getting [close to] Shs 2.5m and the brokers are getting Shs 70m?

Birungi: My lord, I can see it now.

Byenkya: Do you think you have the legitimate right over the property?

Birungi: I do think that I have legitimacy on this land.

Byenkya: So, you do not care if you have cheated, lied or fraudulently acquired the land?

Birungi: My lord, I care but the brokers convinced me.

Byenkya: From the lease title you have... has it ever been extended? It seems it expired in 2016...

Birungi: My lord, it expired and I applied again.

Byenkya: When did you apply for the extension of the lease?

Birungi: My lord, it is my lawyer handling them.

Byenkya: Before extending the lease title, are you aware that [Inspector General of Government] IGG investigated the matter?

Birungi: Yes, my lord, I'm aware.

Byenkya: And, are you aware that the IGG found out that property does not belong to ministry of Trade and Industry?

Birungi: My lord, I came to learn about it but I regarded it as hear say.

Byenkya: You must have read the report because you even challenged it in court.

Birungi: My lord, the lawyer is the one who handled the matter; so, I did not read it.

Byenkya: So, you took the IGG to court to challenge the findings of the report?

Birungi: Yes, I did.

Byenkya: And it was before Justice [Godfrey] Namundi and the registry of lands... do you remember that?

Birungi: Yes, I do.

Byenkya: What did the judge say about the findings of the IGG investigations?

Birungi: My lord, when it comes to things concerning the law, I leave them to the lawyers to deal with them.

Byenkya: The IGG told you that you are not entitled to a lease and the court told you that you cannot challenge the investigations of the IGG; so, why are you insisting that you are the rightful owner of the property?

Birungi: My lord, I leave all matters regarding laws to lawyers.

Byenkya: Is it that you do not understand the legal matters or you just respect the law?

Birungi: My lord, I do respect the law.

Byenkya: Do you know that there is cabinet directive on that same land; that you falsely acquired the land and the same case was passed to parliament by the minister that the land does not belong to you? So, seriously, who do you respect in this country?

Birungi: My lord, I respect everyone.

Byenkya: Do you accept that you are the one that demolished the property?

Birungi: Yes, my lord, we demolished it.

Byenkya: After demolishing, you were stopped from constructing, is that so?

Birungi: Yes, we were stopped and we stopped.

Byenkya: Who stopped you?

Birungi: Former minister of Infernal Affairs, the late Aronda Nyakairima.

Byenkya: From the letter of Nyakairima, have you ever received any other letter from the higher authority that gives you the go-ahead to construct?

Birungi: I have never received any other letter but we went to court.

Byenkya: What is the building that you constructed called and how does it look like?

Birungi: My lord, it is called Busoga mall and it is in brown color and it comprises of shops, a supermarket and a church.

Byenkya: How many storeys does the building have?

Birungi: My lord, three floors.

Suuza: In the statement that you submitted, you said you got advice from Toyota; who advised you to apply for the land yet you told us that you got to know about the property from a broker called Ibanda? So, what do we take?

Birungi: The commission should take what I'm submitting now; that I got to know it from broker Ibanda. I met Toyota later, my lord.

Bamugemereire: Is it normal in your world for a person to apply for lease on an existing lease?

Birungi: My lord, I do not know.

Bamugemereire: If it is found that there was an existing lease of 99 years running from 1963 to 2062, what does that make of your lease?

Birungi: My lord, it is the Uganda Land Commission to answer that because it is their duty.

Bamugemereire: It is your duty to explain why you think that it is your money and connections to take you everywhere. Can you read the names of directors and shareholders of Movit?

Birungi: Myself Simpson Birungi as the director, my son Jackson Turyatemba, 25 years, my sister Grace Katushabe, Mr Male, Bruce Mpamizi, Jimmy Kusasira and Steven Mwesigwa.

Bamugemereire: Tell us, are you in the habit of throwing around money and connections to your benefit?

Birungi: No, my lord.

Bamugemereire: Is it true that you used Toyota, a relative to President Museveni, to back you in this property?

Birungi: No, my lord. I had only gone for consultation from Toyota about the property.

Bamugemereire: You are so powerful that you made the late [Andrew Felix] Kaweesi to break the law together with his officers to pass unlawful orders and feel that you are so powerful to commence building now that Aronda died? Tell the commission, do you have lease to be in that building?

Birungi: My lord, I do not have.

Bamugemereire: Do you have occupational permit to be in that building?

Birungi: No, my lord.

Bamugemereire: Did you have right to break a government building?

Birungi: No, my lord.

Bamugemereire: So, why are you still there?

Birungi: My lord, I do not have answer for that.