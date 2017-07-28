Senegal: Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming Meets With Outgoing Senegalese Ambassador to China Abdoulaye Fall

On July 24, 2017, Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming met with the outgoing Senegalese Ambassador to China Abdoulaye Fall.
Speaking positively of the contributions made by Abdoulaye Fall during his tenure to promoting the development of China-Senegal relations, Zhang Ming hoped that he could continuously care for the development of bilateral relations and support bilateral friendly cooperation as an envoy of bilateral friendship. Abdoulaye Fall thanked China for its support and assistance during his terms of office, and said he will continuously devote himself to the cause of Senegal-China friendship.