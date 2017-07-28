Ghana: Chinese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Mdm. Sun Baohong Held Dialogue With African Youth

On 21July 2017, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Mdm. Sun Baohong met with African youth delegation organized by Innovation for Empowerment and Development.

Ambassador Sun welcomed the visit by the delegation. She recalled the history of China-Africa exchanges and briefly introduced China-Africa relations and cooperation. Ambassador Sun elaborated on China's position on addressing climate change and sustainable development and answered questions on China's support to Africa on addressing climate change, China-Africa cooperation etc..

The delegation thanked Ambassador Sun for the meeting and said the dialogue is fruitful by increasing their knowledge about addressing climate change, China-Africa relations and cooperation. They thanked China for its long-term support to Africa development and hoped China and Africa could strengthen people-to-people exchange, especially the exchange between the young generations to increase the traditional friendship between China and Africa.

The delegation is composed of youth from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone. They attended International Youth Diplomacy Conference and Model United Nations Assembly and held dialogue with Embassies from relevant countries in Accra.