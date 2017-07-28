27 July 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ghana: Chinese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Mdm. Sun Baohong Held Dialogue With African Youth

Tagged:

Related Topics

On 21July 2017, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Mdm. Sun Baohong met with African youth delegation organized by Innovation for Empowerment and Development.

Ambassador Sun welcomed the visit by the delegation. She recalled the history of China-Africa exchanges and briefly introduced China-Africa relations and cooperation. Ambassador Sun elaborated on China's position on addressing climate change and sustainable development and answered questions on China's support to Africa on addressing climate change, China-Africa cooperation etc..

The delegation thanked Ambassador Sun for the meeting and said the dialogue is fruitful by increasing their knowledge about addressing climate change, China-Africa relations and cooperation. They thanked China for its long-term support to Africa development and hoped China and Africa could strengthen people-to-people exchange, especially the exchange between the young generations to increase the traditional friendship between China and Africa.

The delegation is composed of youth from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone. They attended International Youth Diplomacy Conference and Model United Nations Assembly and held dialogue with Embassies from relevant countries in Accra.

Ghana

ECG Promises Customers Reliable Power Supply in Tema Region

In its attempt to improve upon the supply of power to its customers in the Tema region, the Electricity Company of Ghana… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.