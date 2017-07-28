Botswana: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang's Regular Press Conference On July 26, 2017

press conference

First, Botswana has confirmed that Dalai Lama will be visiting next month. What is China's comment on this? Second, the Pentagon has said that it has picked up signs that the DPRK is preparing for another missile test. I am wondering if China has any comment. Third, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said today that there has been progress in talks with China on imposing new UN sanctions on the DPRK. Do you have any further information to add to that?

Let me take your question on the Korean Peninsula first. We have noted relevant reports. China remains committed to realizing denuclearization and maintaining peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, and politically resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue through dialogue and consultation. The UN Security Council has explicit stipulations on the DPRK using ballistic missile technology to conduct launching activities. For us, we oppose all violations of the UN Security Council resolutions. Given the complex and delicate situation on the Korean Peninsula, China firmly opposes any words and deeds that escalate tension and provoke rivalry. We hope all sides could see the larger picture of preserving peace and stability on the Peninsula, remain restraint, and work constructively to alleviate the situation, instead of the contrary.

As for what Ambassador Hayley said, we are in touch with other Security Council members on deliberating the DPRK's missile launching activities, including the US and Russia. China always believes that any Security Council moves should help ensure denuclearization, peace, and stability of the Korean Peninsula. It is very important for the Security Council to remain united and speak in one voice on the Korean Peninsula issue.Considering the complex and delicate situation on the Korean Peninsula, all sides need to maintain pressure, and also work together to ease the tense situation on the Peninsula as soon as possible, creating a beneficial environment and atmosphere for resuming contacts and talks. We stand ready to work with relevant Security Council members to reset the Korean Peninsula issue back on the right track of peaceful settlement through dialogues.

On your first question, we have noted relevant reports. China has made its position clear on the 14th Dalai Lama's planned visit to the relevant country. I must stress that Xizang-related issues concern China's sovereignty and territory integrity. We demand that the relevant country shall earnestly respect China's core interests and make the correct political decision on this matter. China will not interfere in other countries' internal affairs, but will not accept another country doing anything that harms China's core interests.