Uganda: MPs Summon Local Leaders Over Otafiire

Parliament's committee on Local Government has summoned the leadership of Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) to explain how and why a planned meeting with President Museveni last week turned violent when Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire showed up.

Otafiire showed up at Namboole to deliver the president's message to the over 1,000 local leaders gathered there. Instead of receiving a warm welcome, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister was heckled and later doused with water as he walked away from the angry and loud local leaders.

The MPs also want the ULGA officials and chairman Godfrey Mutabazi (the Lwengo LC-V chairman), to explain where ULGA got the mandate to invite local leaders to Namboole stadium and who funded the meeting.

The MPs also want to know why ULGA officials overstepped their mandate and ordered their chief administrative officers to pay and facilitate the leaders who attended the meeting.

The MPs said it is only the minister for Local Government who can summon the leaders for such a conference.

"Mutabazi seems to be the minister for local government and has usurped powers. When people create associations and turn them into statutory bodies, this is what happens. Why did he fail to control the people he invited and they descended on the minister and almost lynched him," said Betty Nambooze, the shadow minister for Local Government, who raised the matter.

Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga (Mukono South) said ULGA should have shown leadership by controlling its members.

"If it happens to a senior minister, what would happen to a state minister or an MP or an officer of a lower rank? ULGA should come and explain what exactly happened," Ssenyonga said.

While the invitation letters for the meeting said the local leaders would discuss the theme; "Uganda Vision 2040 and addressing middle-income status opportunities, barriers and role of local governments", the real intention of the meeting remained suspect.

According to Nambooze, intention, of the meeting was to discuss the removal of Article 102 of the Constitution, which caps the upper age limit of presidential candidates at 75 years.

"ULGA as an association has no mandate whatsoever to mobilize people to overthrow the Constitution. If Mutabazi is really doing this, he should be called to order," Nambooze said.

Mutabazi, however, insisted that the meeting was called to discuss issues affecting local leaders. Committee chairman Godfrey Onzima (Aringa North) said Mutabazi will also be asked to explain his recent conduct aboard RwandAir. He was forcibly pulled off the plane.