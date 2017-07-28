Tanzania: PCCB Nabs 11 TFF Election Aspirants

PREVENTION and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is holding Shafi Dauda, one of the aspirants for the posts in Tanzania Football Federation ahead of its general election on August 12.

His arrest and more than ten other regional officers seems to be part of the bureau's move to ensure the coming election picks clean candidates.

PCCB spokesman Mussa Misalama confirmed yesterday that Dauda, who is vying for the federation's Executive Committee post, has been arrested and being held at the bureau's Lake zone headquarters in Mwanza.

"It true that Shafii Dauda, who is among the candidates for the eagerly awaited TFF elections and other ten people have been arrested and are in our custody in Mwanza,"

According to Misalama, Dauda who is also the coordinator of the popular football tournament dubbed as 'Ndondo Cup' was arrested yesterday in Mwanza by PCCB officials charged with corruption allegations.

He further added that Dauda has been with other ten people for the same charge and all of them are still in custody as investigation for the matter is still going on. However he did not want to reveal the names of the other detainees citing that the matter is still under investigation and that their names will be unveiled later.

A month ago PCCB arrested the incumbent president of the federation Jamal Malinzi and Secretary General Selestine Mwesiga over fraud and money laundering, including the embezzlement of $375,418 in funds in September and October last year and forging documents.

Apart from the TFF top officials, later on Simba President Evance Aveva and his Vice-President Geoffrey Nyange 'Kaburu' were also arrested, charged and faced corruption charges.

All of them are still remanded as their cases are still under investigation.