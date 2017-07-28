Tanzania: Mwinyi Defends 'No Work - No Food' Philosophy

VICE-PRESIDENT, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan decorates former President, Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi for their contribution as guardians of the Tanzania Scouts Association during their tenures as head of State, at the climax of the associaion's 100th anniversary, in Dodoma, yesterday. (Photo by VPO)

ONE of President John Magufuli's predecessors Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi has strongly defended the 'no work - no food' philosophy saying it is now paying dividend.

The former president, who succeeded Mwalimu Julius Nyerere said this during an event to mark the 100th anniversary of Scouts in Tanzania, at the University of Dodoma yesterday.

At the ceremony that was also graced by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Mzee Mwinyi said, "we're seeing a sharp reinstatement of integrity and discipline in the country." The former head of State urged scouts and Tanzanians in general to work hard.

"We must work hard. Our president (Dr John Magufuli) has emphasized that no work - no food. I also support the idea," he said shortly after he was awarded in recognition of his work as the guardian of scouts in Tanzania.

He said integrity is now resurfacing at an alarming speed and that discipline is growing more strongly among nations. Mzee Mwinyi told the young scouts to pay much attention to the trainings and discharging of their duties by working hard and sustain good deeds for the benefit of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the guardian of the scouting association of Tanzania, the Vice-President Ms Samia called upon scouts to respect their oaths by avoiding habits that are likely to ruin their professionalism and reputation.

"Be obedient to God and to your nation. Try to help people and obey the principles of Scouts. I commend your leaders for building and developing good moral values and combating moral impacts of society," the Vice-President said.

She went on to note that since its inception (Scout), has been based upon availing guidance and mentorship to youth,providing courage, liberty and patriotism, as well as helping people and obeying laws and principles of the land.

"All these elements must be emphasized as the country is currently witnessing moral impulses among the youth. It is with this need, institutions such as Scouts must strengthen their engagements when carrying their duties," the VP noted.

"As a guardian, I will feel better working with you in building our youth knowledge, raising you on the basis of patriotism, giving confidence in order to build a nation of the best possible youth," she said.

Chief Scout Commissioner, Abdulkarim Shah announced that the association was expecting to have 450,000 members by the end of this year and that 400,000 scouts from across Tanzania Mainland and Isles attended.