The Zambia U-17 Men's Football National Team will have to dig deep when they face a confident Malawi side that has won all its games at the Cosafa championship.

Zambia and Malawi square off in the first semi final of the day at the Francois Xavier Stadium with a place in Sunday's final at stake.

Coach Numba Mumamba will revert to his strongest side after resting nine players in the 1-0 loss to Mozambique as the technical bench gave other players a chance to play.

The deadly striking partnership of tournament leading scorer Lameck Banda with five goals and his partner in crime Martin Njobvu who has three goals will be back in the cast.

Having taken their feet off the gas pedal after match day one when the hammered Madagascar 7-1 the Zambian team will be expected to give the match against Malawi who have not conceded any goal their best shot to keep their target of lifting the trophy a reality.

Skipper Prince Mumba, midfield genius Muma Mumba and the pint sized Niza Simutenda are expected to liven the show in midfield with their creative style of play.

Clinton Lubula will also be expected to charge from the wing with Zambia expected to utilize every strength in their team.

At the back defence pillar Kingsley Hakwiya will welcome back Victor Kasokola who missed out on the last two matches due to injury but has recovered to reclaim the leftback slot.

Completing the backline will be Andrew Phiri and Jonathan Kapelembe while Emmanuel Mphasi will be between the sticks.

Malawi got to this stage by beating Botswana 2-0, Zimbabwe 5-0 and Mauritius 2-0 while Zambia thumped Madagascar 7-1, edged South Africa 3-2 before losing to Mozambique 1-0.

The match kicks of at 12:30 hours Mauritius time (10:30 Zambian time).

In the other semi final South Africa will come up against hosts Mauritius in a 15:30 hours (Mauritius time) kickoff.