Tanzania: Lukuvi Calms Tanzanians On Likely Relocation to Uganda Under BRP

RESIDENTS whom the Boundary Re-affirmation Programme (BRP) is likely to apportion to the Ugandan soil have been asked to remain good ambassadors by observing the law. Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Minister William Lukuvi issued the appeal here yesterday afternoon after inspecting the Tanzania-Uganda border at Kakunyu and Bugango villages, in Misenyi District.

He was accompanied by four deputy ministers and permanent secretaries, including Suzan Kolimba (Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation), Seleman Jaffo (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Hamad Masauni (Home Affairs) and Isaac Kamwere (Water and Irrigation).

Present also was Tanzanian Ambassador to Uganda Grace Mgovano. Mr Lukuvi assured the residents that there was no reason to get worried, describing the visit as a mere familiarisation tour.

"My appeal to all Tanzanians and those who will find themselves on the Ugandan soil after the BRP is to live peacefully and be example to other people. After all, Ugandans and Tanzanians have been brothers and sisters for many decades," he said.

Thomas Bende (54), a Tanzanian now living on Ugandan side at Kakunyu B village after the border demarcation, informed the ministers that they were living well with their neighbours and don't harbour any grudge.

"We are happy as 'new born' Ugandans after the border demarcation. We are free to cross to Tanzania and we even exchange marriages," he said.

Tanzania shares 3,875 kilometre borders with eight countries, which Zambia (338 kms), Uganda (396 kms), Rwanda (217 kms), Burundi (451 kms), Democratic Republic of Congo (473 kms), Mozambique (756 kms) and Kenya (769 kms).

Leaders of the African Union (AU) unanimously agreed during their meeting in Accra, Ghana on June 27, 2007 that by 2012 all member countries should have finalised the BRP. The exercise was extended to 2022.

Tanzania and Burundi launched their BRP in 2014, retired President Jakaya Kikwete and Burundi's Pierre Nkurunziza flagging off the programme at Ngara district's Mugikomero village.

A total of 2.5bn/- was needed to complete the boundary demarcation between the two countries, extending the border between Kagera and Kigoma regions by 451 kilometres. Under the mutual agreement, Tanzania and Burundi have declared 12.5 kilometres on each side as a buffer zone.

President Nkurunziza assured Tanzanians who will be on the Burundian soil following the BRP that his government will compensate them, including allocating them new plots.

Ugandan ministers and their Tanzanian counterparts are scheduled for a good neighborliness meeting here tomorrow under the coordination of Foreign Affairs Minister Augustine Mahiga.