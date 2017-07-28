Tanzania: DC Orders Arrest of Teacher, Parents Over Impregnated Girls

NKASI District Commissioner (DC) Said Mtanda has ordered the arrest of Mwai Primary School Head teacher and six parents over their alleged collusion to marry off three school girls.

The DC has directed the Officer Commanding District (OCD), Mr David Mtasya to immediately arrest the teacher, Mashaka Anderson and all parents of the reportedly impregnated pupils who were in Class Five at Mwai Primary School at Mtenga Ward in the district.

He issued the order while addressing the special full council meeting convened to deliberate on several queries raised by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) during the 2015/16 fiscal year.

The district council received a qualified audit report for the financial year, ended in June 2016.

The DC said he was compelled to issue the order following impeccable reports that the school head and parents have agreed to close the cases of three impregnated school girls and marrying them off at a 1m/- dowry for each.

OCD Mtasya told the 'Daily News' on the sidelines of the meeting that the police had already arrested six Ward Executive Officers (WEOs) for allegedly colluding with parents and school heads to secretly closing cases of similar nature.

The vividly angered DC told the meeting that he had a disheartening reports over the cases, with WEOs, parents and school heads colluding to settle the cases outside the court.

"We cannot continue this way, effective today, since we have all the list of culprits, we shall expose them publicly by broadcasting their names through our Radio Nkasi FM," ordered the DC.