Eritrea: Mendefera Sub-Zone - Commendable Progress in Education

Mendefera — At an assessment meeting held in Mendefera on 19 and 20 July as regards the 2016/17 academic year in which school directors and supervisors took part it was reported that commendable progress has been registered in education.

Mr. Abrham Hagos, administrator of Mendefera sub-zone, noted that the achievement registered through the commitment of teachers need to be preserved through the collaboration of parents and other concerned bodies.

Currently there are 11 kindergartens, 17 primary, 6 junior and 3 secondary schools in Mendefera sub-zone.