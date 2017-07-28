28 July 2017

Eritrea: Women's Success in Tertiary Education

Asmara — The number of female students graduating from institutions of higher education in the last 10 years has witnessed a remarkable growth.

Documents from the Institutions of Higher Education indicate that the number of graduating female students used to cover only 25% out of the total number of graduates while it has now equals with the number of male students.

The college of Arts and Social Sciences, College of Agriculture and College of Marine Science and Technology have graduated 50% female students in their 2017 commencement while the College of Health Science and College of Business and Economics graduated 45% and Eritrea Institute of Technology has graduated 40% female students.

In the 10th commencement the colleges of higher education have in total graduated 3,200 students in various fields of studies while the total number of graduates in the last 10 years reaches 30,000.

