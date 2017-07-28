28 July 2017

Malawi: Ambassador Saleh Holds Talks With Malawi's Ministers

Asmara — Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries has held talks with Malawi's Justice and Foreign Affairs ministers on the reinforcement of bilateral ties as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern to both countries.

In his meeting with Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Samuel Tembenu, Minister of Justice, Ambassador Saleh Omar gave extensive briefings as regards the objective situations in Eritrea and the development progress the country has so far registered.

Ambassador Saleh further called on the Malawi's Government to give due attention and play due role in lifting the unjust and illegal sanctions imposed on Eritrea and in putting an end to the occupation of Eritrea's sovereign territories.

The Malawian ministers on their part affirmed readiness to reinforce bilateral ties between the two countries.

It is to be recalled that Ambassador Saleh has on 20 July presented credentials to Malawi's President, Mr. Peter Mutharika as Eritrea's non-residential Ambassador to that country.

