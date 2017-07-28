Tanzania: TGU Picks 21 Golfers for Zone Five Qualifiers

TANZANIA Golf Union (TGU) has named 21 golfers who have qualified for the final trial that pick the national team golf for Zone 5 Championship.

Prior to the selection, TGU staged qualifying competitions in two venues; Arusha and Dar es Salaam and the players are those who excelled in the events.

Organised by Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), the two qualifying events drew the country's top players and the best 21 of them have been selected to play in the second test.

Previously, 20 golfers were selected, but later yesterday, the number reached 21 after the Lugalo Club golfer, Henrick Nyenza was added. National team coach professional golf Hassan Kadio told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they decided to select 21 golfers not 15 as earlier planned from a list of 37 golfers who entered first qualifying competition in Arusha and DGC centres.

He said that 13 golfers have qualified from a competition held in Arusha under the supervision of the former national team coach, Olais Mollel, while 8 golfers qualified from the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club venue under the national team coach, Kadio. Kadio said that all selected 21 golfers will start a camp on August 4 this year for a two-day practice session before the final competition.

"We are planning to stage the final qualifying stage from 7-8 August at DGC course, will select 9 golfers who will represent country at the competition," he said. Kadio added that the final squad will enter the residential camp in the city August 9 until the tournament to be ready to bring desirable fruits.

The coach named those qualifying to the final round from DGC battle; Victor Joseph, Seif Mcharo, Amani Saidi, Aidan Nziku, Richard Mtweve, Jumanne Mbunda and Prosper Emanuel.

He named from AGC include Babu Laizer, Vincent Gullo, Abbas Adam, Manraj Chadha, Elisha Fadhil, George Sembi, Isaac Wanyenche, Francis Julius, S. Michael, Jay Nathwani, Isaac Anania, Prabvir Singh and Noel Martin.