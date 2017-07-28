Three days after he filed a challenge to the closure of National Bank of Commerce (NBC), businessman Amos Nzeyi yesterday asked the Commercial court to consolidate his lawsuit with that of Bank of Uganda (BOU) suing Sudhir Ruparelia and his Meera Investments for alleged fraud.

In his suit filed on Wednesday, Nzeyi accuses BOU, Sudhir, his partner Raskillal Chhotalala Kantaria and Crane bank of illegally taking over NBC, a bank he co-owned with former prime minister Amama Mbabazi and others.

Crane bank was also taken over by Dfcu bank in January this year. He argued that BOU's decision to take over and sell NBC's assets to Crane bank within six hours on September 27, 2012 was in breach of the Financial Institutions Act 2004.

Now through Muwema and Company Advocates, Nzeyi argues that the two suits should be joined since they raise similar questions of law and fact regarding the regulatory powers of BOU under the Financial Institutions Act 2004.

He also insists that the two lawsuits raise questions about how Sudhir and Kantaria managed Crane bank. BOU, in its case, claims that Sudhir is the registered owner of 28.83 percent of the Crane bank's shares.

Sudhir is also reportedly the owner of 47.33 percent of the bank's shares registered in the names of White Sappire Ltd, a company incorporated in Mauritius and allegedly owned by Kantaria. According to Bank of Uganda, Sudhir, with the help of Kantaria, perpetrated sophisticated false accounting "to cover up the hole in the Crane bank accounts."

However, in his main case, Nzeyi says that the high-end dishonesty and fraud said to be committed by Sudhir against Crane bank and said to be acquiesced to by Kanatria, is the same species of dishonesty and fraud whose contours were extended to NBC with the supervision of BOU.

To show that the two cases are similar, Nzeyi in his application to consolidate the two cases, points out that BOU filed a case against Sudhir seeking compensation for monies that he allegedly took from Crane bank between 2007 and 2016.

The businessman says in his case against BOU, Crane bank, Sudhir and Kantaria, that he seeks compensation for the loss and damage and return of assets of NBC sold by BOU to Crane bank in 2007.

"That the consolidation of two suits will, therefore, help to avoid duplicity of hearings under separate trials which may prejudice or embarrass the parties," Nzeyi says in his affidavit in support of the application.

"That without a consolidation, valuable time of the parties and this honorable court will be wasted."

The date to hear Nzeyi's application in which he has listed BOU, Crane bank, Sudhir, Kantaria and Meera Investments as respondents is yet to be set.