Yanga head coach, Zambian George Lwandamina

PREMIER League's defending champions; Young Africans have eventually broken a pre-season ice after a long silence.

Through the club's Information and Communications Officer, Dismas Ten, Morogoro will open the team's pre-season activities where also the dream squad will be unveiled for the first time.

Under the tutelage of their Zambian tactician George Lwandamina, the team left yesterday afternoon for Morogoro, where their pre-season training will be extensively conducted.

Ten said the team, however, left without key players; Zimbabwean striker Donald Ngoma and his countryman, Thaban Kamusoko who failed to arrive timely due to the interruption of flight schedule.

Both players, who have recently renewed their contracts with the club, will join the rest of the team upon arrival.

According to Ten , Ngoma and Kamusoko who were initially expected to report yesterday for pre-season camp, failed to do so due to flight reschedule , so they are now expected to join the rest of the squad anytime from today.

He also unveiled that the team will be in Morogoro for about ten days before returning to Dar es Salaam for a number of friendlies, one being against the newly promoted Singida United.

The match against Singida United, coached by the former Yanga tactician, Hans van der Pluijm will be held on August 6 at the National Stadium.

The club official added it will be at the venue when club's supporters and fans will get an opportunity to see their club's news signings.

Some of the club's new signings include Serengeti Boys goalkeeper, Ramadhani Kabwili, Ibrahim Ajib, Gadiel Michael, Pius Buswita, Abdallah Haji Shaibu, Youthe Rostand and other new faces will be unveiled on the match including the eagerly awaited Haruna Niyonzima's replacement, the Mbabane Swallow's Congolese midfielder Kabamba Tshishimbi.

Reports from official of the club unveiled that the Congolese midfielder might be among the new faces to be unveiled to their supporters when they face Singida United as they are working to finalize a deal with the player.

According to Ten, apart from introducing their new players who have been signed to serve the club they will as well unveil their team's official kits for the 2017/18 season campaign on the match day.

He added that after the Singida United match, the club is planning to play another friendly game on August 12 with a team from inside or outside the country to be unveiled later.

While Yanga had picked Morogoro as their place to pitch pre-season camp their arch-rivals Simba who they will face in the Community Shield match which is the new season league curtain raiser on August 23 are in South Africa.