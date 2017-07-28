Kenya Face Uganda in African Zone V Qualifiers

Kenya coach Japheth Munala has cheekily awarded Egypt the favourites tag ahead of the start of the women's volleyball African Zone V qualifiers for the World Championship.

The three-day competition serves off at the Moi International Sports Centre indoor arena Friday evening, with the star-studded Kenya facing Uganda in a the opening fixture.

Munala's charges will then play Rwanda and Egypt on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Entrance is free of charge for the duration of the tournament, Kenya Volleyball Federation president Waithaka Kioni announced Thursday.

Rwanda and Uganda arrived in Nairobi on Thursday, while Egypt are expected Friday morning.

The four teams will fight it out for the two qualifying spots for the African Nations Championships that will be held in Egypt in three months time from where the two representatives from the continent will be determined for the World Championship.

The world event will be held in Japan next year.

"Even though we are the defending champions, I think Egypt are favourites followed by Rwanda," said Munala.

The Kenya tactician, who also handles Pipeline, added: "What this means is we have to work very hard and hope the fans come to cheer us through."

Uganda coach Johnson Kawenyera maintained his charges had a chance against a strong Kenyan team that has dominated this competition for the better part of the last decade.

He said: "They (Kenya) have very experienced players such as (Jane) Wacu and I don't know if (Janet) Wanja is in the team. All my players are based in Uganda."

The other star players at Munala's disposal include Brackides Agala, captain Mercy Moim, and Everlyne Makuto all of whom have recently enjoyed professional stints in Europe.

Kawenyera has mainly selected his players from top flight sides Ndejje University where he is the head coach, as well as Nkumba University and the Kampala Amatuer Volleyball Club.