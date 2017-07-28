A PILOT scheme at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) that sees inpatients provided with meals has registered huge success as patients have shown high levels of satisfaction in terms of quality and quantity.

The national hospital is currently providing meals to between 600 and 700 inpatients from upcountry regions, after engaging a food supplier who commenced the service in October, last year.

MNH Head of Communications, Aminiel Aligaesha told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam recently that earlier, the hospital was responsible for preparing and providing food to patients, but it is now piloting the service by engaging a food supplier, before scaling it up to all inpatients.

"Before engaging the food supplier, the hospital was responsible for preparing and distributing food to all inpatients particularly those from upcountry regions using its own chefs," he said.

He added that the government allowed the hospital to pilot the service for six to eight months so that it can learn strengths and weaknesses associated with it before introducing it to all inpatients," Mr Aligaesha said.

"The system has shown great successes because the food is served on time and patients are satisfied in terms of quality and quantity. The hospital has remained as quality controller," Mr Aligaesha noted. He further said that Muhimbili is set to conduct an assessment so that it can come up with a written document indicating achievements, shortfalls and recommend the best way to introduce the service to all inpatients.

In June, last year, MNH announced its plan to start providing meal service to all patients admitted to the hospital. Under the new system, each admitted patient was required to contribute 50,000/- whereby 10,000/- will be for consultation fee, 10,000/- admission fee and 30,000/- for food.

According to the hospital, each patient could be required to pay 6,000/- a day for those who will be admitted for five days, but the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, suspended the plan so that more consultations could be made.