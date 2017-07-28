Tanzania: DCEA Probes Legality of Seized Chemicals Cargo

THE Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in collaboration with other public organs are conducting thorough investigations over legality of 10 containers with 200,000 litres of chemicals seized in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

The authority alleged that Hamid Ibrahim Saambaya Company imported the ethanol (ethyl alcohol) through Dar es Salaam Port from Swaziland without adhering to the country's regulations.

"Those containers are held because the company didn't adhere to regulations of the respective authorities, which deal with controlled chemicals," said Rogers Sianga, the DCEA Commissioner General in a press statement.

The authority said it has information that the company has imported 1.5 million litres of the said chemicals without registering it to the respective authority since 2016 and there are no documents that indicate the destination.

Sianga added in the statement that among uses of ethanol in industries is to make alcohol, but "if diverted can be used to make illicit drugs."

The commissioner said legal procedures will take its course against the firm's owner if the anti-narcotic body discovers any foul play during the importation of the said chemicals.

In the statement, Sianga said his authority had thanked Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and a special unit at the Port for showing cooperation in the ongoing investigation.