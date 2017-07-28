Former Vice President Joice Mujuru says her Zanu PF rivals who cheered her shock ouster from the ruling party in 2014 were beginning to pay for their sins under President Robert Mugabe's oppressive leadership.

Mujuru, now opposition National People's Party (NPP) leader, told 1st TV this week that she was a victim of an elaborate plot by her then Zanu PF rivals who were keen to see her big profile shoved out of the ruling party's succession race.

But asked to give her opinions about the current state of Zanu PF in terms of succession, Mujuru, who has moved on, felt vindicated, saying those who created lies to secure her exit were now being taken through the same pain.

"They thought if they manufacturer lies about Amai Mujuru, it will not catch up with them. Now it's their own lies which have beset them. There are facing what they thought might be happening on the other side which was wrong," she said.

Zimbabwe's first female Vice President was referring to a Zanu PF faction led by her under-fire successor Emmerson Mnangagwa that fuelled claims she had been angling to dethrone President Mugabe.

Together with other party allies who included then security minister Didymus Mutasa and some cabinet ministers, Mujuru was shown the door in a fierce Zanu PF purge never witnessed in over three decades of sole Zanu PF rule since national independence in 1980.

Those who were affected were stripped of both their government and party positions.

Currently, hawks are circling over Mnangagwa who has also been accused of similar offences.

While Mnangagwa has taken a lot of humiliation from party rivals who persistently accuse him, sometimes publicly, of plotting to remove President Mugabe, the Zimbabwean leader is yet to visit the same kind of punitive action he directed as Mujuru and others.

And yet Mujuru felt this was enough to cause stomach aches among former rivals she said were still to realise the obvious fact that Mugabe wants to die in office.

"So, who didn't know that Mugabe cannot let it go just like that ... he loves power," she said.

"He can only leave power by death. So, whatever is happening, to some of us, is not a surprise. That's why in 2013, people had voted the way they wanted it to be and they disturbed that.

"So those (who caused her expulsion) should enjoy what is happening (the succession race)."