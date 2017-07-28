Mauritius: Signature of Memorandum of Cooperation Between Mauritius and Japan

press release

"Time has come for a new chapter in collaboration between Mauritius and Japan: this is the beginning of a new era of cooperation between the two island nations", stated the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, at the signature ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two countries yesterday in Port Louis.

The Memorandum in the field of public infrastructure, transport and quality infrastructure investment was signed by the State Minister of Land, Infrastructure Transport and Tourism of Japan, Mr. Shinsuke Suematsu, and Minister Bodha in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo.

The document provides for technical support, expert training, mutual infrastructure development and investment through, among others, the sharing of information and experience in planning research, construction and policies in the field of infrastructure and encouraging mutual participation in technical seminars, exhibitions and expositions.

Minister Bodha underlined that the Memorandum sets the right framework for cooperation. Hailing Japan for its remarkable success in infrastructure, high technology, electronics, among others, the Minister recalled the support and technical assistance focused on environment, climate change, and disaster prevention already provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency to Mauritius.

Speaking on Government's vision of positioning the country as a stop-over between Asia and Africa, the Minister highlighted the track record of Mauritius shifting from a monocrop economy to a middle-income diversified one as well as being the number one business facilitation country between the two continents. He pointed out that Government will spend USD 2 billion on infrastructure development over the next five years to build a new and modern Mauritius, representing various opportunities for investment.

"Mauritius is in the process of implementing projects such as tunnels, bridges, new transport facilities, port and airport development, and Japanese expertise would be welcomed to master the various elements of these complex projects," added the Minister. The possibility of making Mauritius a shop window of what can be achieved through Japanese investments and know-how was also mentioned by Mr Bodha.

The Japanese State Minister of Land, Infrastructure Transport and Tourism, for his part, greeted the amicable relationship between the two countries and frank discussions being held presently. Mr Suematsu underlined the necessity for Mauritius to strengthen its position as gateway to Africa, and highlighted the role that public-private partnership cooperation can play in contributing towards more investments in Mauritius.

As for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, he deemed the signature of the Memorandum as a road for Japanese private sector to move into Mauritius. He added that the destiny of Mauritius as a small country is to be a bridge and gateway between Asia and Africa. "The country's membership to several regional blocks such as the African Union, the Southern African Development Community, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa could be leveraged for the implementation of infrastructure projects on the continent," said Mr Lutchmeenaraidoo.