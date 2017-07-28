Mauritius: Delegation From India in Mauritius for Collaboration in Energy Sector

press release

A five-member delegation from the energy sector from India is in Mauritius from 26 to 28 July 2017 for enhanced collaboration between Mauritius and India in the field of energy.

This visit follows that of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, to India in May 2017, and the talks that he had with the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, Mr Piyush Goyal.

The delegation consists of representatives of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Central Electricity Authority of India, the Power Grid Corporation of India, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of India and the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

The delegation will meet officials of the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities, the Central Electricity Board, and the Energy Efficiency Management Office (EEMO) to discuss and assess requirements in terms of training, capacity building, development of regulations and standards, dissemination of LED lamps, and grid strengthening.

Discussions will also be held on a Memorandum to be signed between the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of India and an agreement between the EEMO and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.