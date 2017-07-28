27 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Orders Municipal Council to Stop Harassing Petty Traders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has directed Morogoro Municipal Council not to evict petty traders, who are conducting their activities outside Msamvu bus terminal.

He issued the directive on Thursday morning when he was speaking to some of citizens at Msamvu bus terminal who stopped his entourage as he was on his way to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma.

President Magufuli directed Morogoro Regional Police Commander, Mr Ulrich Matei, to make sure that traders aren't disturbed by the municipal council militias.

He said there was no point of chasing the traders from the area while the facility was built to save them.

"Even Europeans come to Tanzania to mine gold because there is business... if there were no gold no one would come here... and these youths are here because they know they can do business here, why are you directing them to area where they cannot do business?" he asked amid chants form the machingas.

Tanzania

Defiant Opposition MP Says Ready to Pay High Price

Singida East Mamber of Parliament Tundu Lissu, who was released yesterday on bail by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.