Tanzania: Barrick Announces It Will Begin Negotiations With Tanzania Next Week

Dar es Salaam — Barrick Gold Corp has announced on its website on Wednesday that next week it will begin discussions with the Government over concentrates export ban and other issues impacting Acacia Mining plc's operations in the country.

The world's largest gold miner by production, holds a 63.9 per cent equity interest in Acacia, which is operating three mines in Tanzania and has been slapped with ban on exporting mineral concentrates since March.

"In an effort to seek a resolution that is in the best interests of all parties, including the Government of Tanzania, Barrick, and Acacia, Barrick will begin direct discussions with the Government of Tanzania concerning the concentrate export ban and other issues next week," reads the company statement.

Barrick is doing so in its capacity as Acacia's largest shareholder. Acacia is not participating directly in the discussions at this stage, however it intends to work with Barrick as necessary to support the process. Any potential resolution arising from the discussions will be subject to approval by Acacia.

Meanwhile, the mining giant reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as its mining costs fell.

Acacia's operations affected by the ban account for about 6 per cent of Barrick's 2017 gold production forecast. Even so, Barrick left unchanged its forecast at between 5.3 million and 5.6 million ounces of gold, but it cautioned that this could change.

"Barrick continues to monitor the situation and should Acacia revise its full-year outlook Barrick will evaluate the impact to its own guidance at that time," according to the statement.

The company chairman, Mr John Thornton, met President John Magufuli mid last month and they agreed to hold discussions to resolve the row. Last week Dr Magufuli warned the company that the government will nationalize its mines if they if they delay the negotiations.