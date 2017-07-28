28 July 2017

South Africa: The ANC Cannot Be Reformed - the Rot Is Too Deep

Top: Title image of former public protector Thil Madonsela's state capture report. Bottom-left: Atul Gupta. Bottom-right: Logo of Black First Land First.
opinion By Prithiraj Dullay

It is very transparent that the ANC of today has little moral connection with the liberation movement and the lofty ideals of the Tambos, the Sisulus, the Mbekis and the Kathradas. The 105-year-old movement has been sold for 30 pieces of silver. The mantle of its great struggle legacy lies in shreds, tattered by the very people who claim to hold sole rights over its history.

That matters have come to a head in South Africa is going to prove to be the catalyst for change that is overdue. The myth that the ANC is governing the country for the benefit of all its people has been smashed. It has become a party of the ANC elites who have one agenda, which is using their position to loot the state for as much as each can get away with. The broad sweep of anti-Zuma marches in all major cities on Friday 7 April 2017 sent a powerful, if skewered, selective message: change is imperative. They called for the removal of a terminally corrupt president, not for an ending of the vice grip of a neo-liberal economy or land distribution or changes that will fundamentally address the creation of a truly...

