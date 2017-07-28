27 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Scouts Receive Free Tapeworm Doses

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — More than 4,200 young scout at the University of Dodoma (Udom) camp have received free dozes of albendazole tablets in efforts to protect them against infections caused by tapeworms, thanks to AAR Healthcare efforts.

Speaking in exclusive interview to The Citizen on Wednesday, AAR's Field Coordinator for the Tree Health Project (T4H), Felix Rwegashola, said the initiative focus to scale up provision of health services in the country through provision of a professional medical environment, caring for the patient's situation in a friendly manner and with a full degree of dignity.

"We are very determined to provide health services among young communities in the country after realising that youth play vital role at propelling key socioeconomic developmental chages in the country," he said.

He added that they have decided to assist the group of young scouts now camping at Udom for their 100th anniversary so as to supplement efforts by the government to build a healthier nation.

For his part, Managing director for scout Africa zone, Mr Fredrick Kamakama from DRC, hailed AAR for the support and challenged other organisations to borrow a leaf.

He underlined the need for many healthcare institutions from both sector to chip-in and support stabilise health status of youth scout in the region.

