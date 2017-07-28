Tanzania: Magufuli Directs CCM MP to Return Abandoned Industries

Morogoro — President John Magufuli has directed Morogoro Urban Member of Parliament, Mr Mohammed Abood (CCM) to immediately return all industries which he acquired under privatisation but failed to develop them.

Addressing people at Msamvu in Morogoro this morning, Dr Magufuli said being in the ruling party was not a warrant to do against what the government directs.

"I am aware that there is one MPs here who belongs to the ruling party who acquired a number of industries under privatisation but he has failed to develop them... they are being used to keep goats. He should return them immediately because that is not our intention," said President Magufuli.

He was addressing a group of people, mainly small traders, who stopped his entourage as he was on his way to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma.

He stressed that privatised industries should be developed so that they create employment to millions of unemployed youths in the country.

He noted that he will not let the issue pass simply because the businessman behind the privation is a CCM cadre.

"Development has not party... whether you are in CCM, Chadema or CUF, you need development," he stressed.