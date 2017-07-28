27 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Directs CCM MP to Return Abandoned Industries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reported

Morogoro — President John Magufuli has directed Morogoro Urban Member of Parliament, Mr Mohammed Abood (CCM) to immediately return all industries which he acquired under privatisation but failed to develop them.

Addressing people at Msamvu in Morogoro this morning, Dr Magufuli said being in the ruling party was not a warrant to do against what the government directs.

"I am aware that there is one MPs here who belongs to the ruling party who acquired a number of industries under privatisation but he has failed to develop them... they are being used to keep goats. He should return them immediately because that is not our intention," said President Magufuli.

He was addressing a group of people, mainly small traders, who stopped his entourage as he was on his way to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma.

He stressed that privatised industries should be developed so that they create employment to millions of unemployed youths in the country.

He noted that he will not let the issue pass simply because the businessman behind the privation is a CCM cadre.

"Development has not party... whether you are in CCM, Chadema or CUF, you need development," he stressed.

Tanzania

Defiant Opposition MP Says Ready to Pay High Price

Singida East Mamber of Parliament Tundu Lissu, who was released yesterday on bail by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.