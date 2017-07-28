27 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Axed CUF MPs to Protest the Move in Court

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Eight Special Seats members of Padeliamrnt who have been sacked from Civic United Front (CUF) are heading to the court to protest their sacking.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, they declared their intention to file a case at the High Court to contest the decision made by CUF Chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba ley faction, to strip them of their party membership.

This was revealed in statement issued by party secretary general, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad, stating that the MPs want the High Court to declare that the decision was invalid and restore their membership.

"We urge and encourage CUF members across the country to remain calm and follow the instructions given by the Party through legitimate leaders and legitimate governing council," he said.

