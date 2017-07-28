Tanzania: 153 CSOs Picked for Sh10 Billion Subsidy From Foundation

Dodoma — The Foundation of Civil Societies (FCS) has set to dish out Sh10.1 billion to subsidise activities of 153 Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) in the 2017/18 Financial Year.

Since its inception in 2012, FCS has managed to finance more than 50,000 civil society organisations in the county, which, in turn, managed to reach about 225 million people.

According to FCS's Managing Director, Mr Francis Kiwanga, at least 120 local civil society organisations benefited from the grants given last year.

He noted that in total the CSO applied for Sh28.6 billion but FCS will disburse Sh10.1 billion. Some 153, out of 632 CSOs which applied for the subsidy, have been successful.

Mr Kiwanga made the revelations on Wednesday in his remarks when opening a four-day capacity building training among leaders from the beneficiary organisations.

The training, among others, targeted to empower participants with knowledges and procedures to ensure effective utilisation of funds in their respective organisations.

"FCS's major focus is to supplement efforts by the government in dealing with poverty in the country. But we are also at fore in advocating for the rights of women, disables communities and killings of people with albinism," he added.

Clarifying, Mr Kiwanga noted that eight of the beneficiaries will major in advocating for the rights of albinos, 11 for the disables' rights, 28 in fighting against outdated traditions, 17 CSOs are expected to use the fund to build capacity among youth in communities in different parts of the country.

Others will use the fund for sensitising and raise awareness in the public over misuse of resources in education and water sector and others will be dealing with matters pertaining to policy making.