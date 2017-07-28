Dar es Salaam — Mainland champions Young Africans will now camp in Morogoro ahead of the 2017/18 Vodacom Premier League instead Zambia as earlier announced.

Their traditional foes Simba are undergoing residential training in South Africa for the elite league, which kicks off on August 26.

Yanga left for Morogoro yesterday minus their Zimbabwean internationals Donald Ngoma and Thaban Kamusoko, who are still in Harare for vacation.

The club's secretary general, Charles Boniface Mkwasa said yesterday that the duo would join the team in Morogoro.

This is the first time in as many years for Yanga to camp in Morogoro ahead of the Mainland league.

In the past four or so years, they have been undergoing residential training in Turkey, and spending millions of shillings on roping in new players.

Mkwasa refuted reports that they have been forced to camp in Morogoro due financial constraints, saying such claims were unfounded.

He said the team step up their preparations for the league by playing two friendly matches at the National Stadium against teams yet to be named.

He said they will return to Dar es Salaam early next month for their first friendly match slated for August 6 at the National Stadium.

"We will use the match to officially introduce their new signings and unveil their kits for the new season," he said.

Meanwhile, the national U-17 soccer team's first choice goalkeeper Ramadhan Kabwili has signed a five-year contract with Yanga, it has been revealed.

This brings to three the number of goalkeepers the Mainland giants have recruited ahead of the 2017/28 Premier League.

They also have drafted in African Lyon's Yuthe Rostand and former Tanzania Prisons goalie Beno Kakolanya.

This comes a few days after their long-serving goalkeepers Deogratius Munishi and Ali Mustafa called it quits.

Munish left for South Africa recently to seek greener pastures while Mustafa has joined newly promoted Singida United.Zimbabwe duo now missing at Yanga camp