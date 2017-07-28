Three separate marches are set to take place in the Cape Town city centre next month, as Parliament holds its long-awaited debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has scheduled the motion and vote for Tuesday August 8.

One march is set to take place on the Monday before the vote, and two rival marches on the day of the vote.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Hayley van der Woude said that on Monday, August 7, the Unite Behind Coalition - group of civil society organisations and religious leaders - would march from Keizersgracht to Parliament via Buitenkant and Roeland Streets.

Their application is for 10 000 people.

On the day of the vote, two competing groups of marchers will make their voices heard in the city centre.

The ANC in the Dullah Omar Region applied for 15 000 participants to march from the Grand Parade to Parliament, said Van der Woude.

On the same day a group called the Multi-Party Notice, which according to Van der Woude includes the DA, EFF, IFP, ACDP and ZumaMustFall movement, is also set to march in the city centre.

"The application was approved, but the applicants are considering changes to their notice, so the granting of the permit is pending the finalisation of those changes," she said.

Van der Woude said the city had signed off on all three permits.

The organisers of the three marches would receive their permits by the end of this week, provided SAPS approved their applications.

Asked about security arrangements on August 8, Van der Woude said SAPS was the "lead agent" and city law enforcement agencies would play supporting roles if needed.

