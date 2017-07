At least two people were killed at a concert by famous Somali songstress Fartun Birimo when security agents opened fire to control crowd after a group of Sheikh stormed the event.

The event was taking place on Thursday at a Galkayo Hall.

The Sheikh had reportedly asked the organisers to end the show but things turned out ugly forcing security agents to shoot to disperse revellers and the clerics.

Two people were killed and among the five injured are a Sheikh.