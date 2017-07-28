Legislators were Wednesday left fuming and demanding Parliament's protection from speeding vehicles after Norton MP, Temba Mliswa was, on the same day, almost struck by a speeding motorist outside Parliament building.

Mliswa escaped possible death after an unidentified motorist failed to observe a Zebra crossing which the independent MP was using to cross the adjacent Nelson Mandela Avenue on his way to parliament building.

Zanu PF MP for Luveve Ntandoyenkosi Mlilo was first to raise the red flag when Parliament sat Wednesday, prompting the Speaker, Jacob Mudenda into making his own testimonies about experiencing an almost similar incident before.

"I rise on a point of privilege that I think is very vital for the well-being of Members of Parliament," Mlilo said Wednesday.

"Earlier on, I have raised a point with regards to the pedestrian crossing that we have along Nelson Mandela Avenue opposite our front entrance... Just today, I had to rescue honourable Mliswa when he almost got struck by a car there.

"I talked about this issue 3-4 months ago, and I think it is high time administration takes this seriously, because the welfare of Members of Parliament is paramount.

"They represent constituencies here as well as their families. We cannot have Members of Parliament being struck down by errant drivers."

Responding, Mudenda promised to raise the issue with Harare City Council officials and the Ministry of Transport.

"Honourable Mlilo, you have raised a very important question of the security and safety of all of us, including myself, because I was also once threatened," Mudenda said without elaborating.

"So, we shall first of all paint the Zebra line crossing and liaise with (Harare) council and perhaps put some humps."

Mudenda also hinted on the possible deployment of police officers to assist MPs cross the busy road which is often used by unregistered taxis commonly referred to as mshikashika.

He added: "However, I have heard someone whispering that we could also have police presence there to assist in the control of traffic, which is very true.

"I will definitely look into that with the Clerk of Parliament as a matter of urgency."

Harare West MP, Jessie Majome was however, quick to caution against sending wrong signals to Zimbabweans if MPs were seen taking more decisive steps on matters to do with their own safety.

"I thank you for your concern about that issue but I would hope that you would reconsider the planned intervention, lest it appears that possibly Members of Parliament are concerned only concerned about the road safety of Members of Parliament," she said.

"I have noticed that the reason why motorists just fly past the Zebra Crossing at Parliament is because that is what they are doing everywhere else.

"Zimbabwean motorists seem not care about pedestrian crossings, school children have been run over even in my constituency.

"It is a general problem of a breakdown of the rule of law in traffic. So, I am hoping that as we consider measures for our own pedestrian crossing, we also do something as Members of Parliament to ensure that motorist respect Zebra crossings."