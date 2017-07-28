Botswana: Amos Botswana's Only Hope in 800 Metres

Gaborone — Botswana will pin its hope on Nijel Amos in the 800 metres at the 2017 IAAF World Champions in London.

Amos is the only athlete who managed to hit the 800 metres qualifying standard after Boitumelo Masilo could not make the cut when qualification closed on July 24.

Unlike in the 400 metres where Baboloki Thebe, Karabo Sibanda, Isaac Makwala and Onkabetse Nkobolo have met the standard, Amos will be lonely in the 800 metre race.

However, he has a big heart and his moral will be bolstered by the fact that it is at the London Olympic Stadium where he won Botswana's first Olympic medal in 2012.

As in 2012, Batswana will depend on Amos to deliver yet another medal for the country.

The last time the nation celebrated a World Championships medal was in 2011 when Amantle Montsho won gold in Dageu.

Amos has collected medals in all the important competitions, but his cabinet does not have a World Championship medal.

Amos knows that a lot is at stake and he took the decision to move to the Oregon Track Club.

The club is under Nike and Amos is drilled by his new coach, Mark Rowland.

His relocation to the Nike stable has payed dividends given that the Marobela-born athlete has been clocking fast times in his races.

Amos is also more focused and unlikely to repeat the same mistake he did at the Beijing World Championships where he was booted out in the heats.

Speaking in an interview, he said he was going to the World Championships to do his best.

He said he was not with the rest of the team in Cardiff because he preferred to stay with his coach and train with the Oregon athletes.

"I will be here with my coach until the World Champs, as it is easy for the coach to monitor me properly, especially at this stage," he said.

University of Botswana sport psychology, sociology of sport and track and field lecturer, Dr Tshepang Tshube said Amos's recent good performance was a clear demonstration of a good form, adding that most importantly, the athlete has been consistent.

Furthermore, he noted that Amos had won his last four races, including three diamond league races, adding that he had significantly improved his Season Best (SB) to 1:43:18.

He said his SB coupled with the consistent performance gave him confidence and marked him as a favourite going into the championships.

Dr Tshube said it was important for the athlete and the entourage to create the most conducive environment for a podium finish.

"It is also very important that he focuses exclusively on the race," he said, adding that he should stick to the competition routine and be aware.

Dr Tshube also urged Batswana to rally behind the team.

