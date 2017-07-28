Botswana: Molepolole Agricultural Show Starts Tomorrow

Molepolole — Acting President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to officially open the Molepolole Agricultural Show tomorrow (July 29).

The show will be held at Garanta ward and gates open in the morning.

The show promises a fun filled experience and a variety of activities are in the offing.

The organisers have put up a spectacle to promote and brand Molepolole as an agricultural destination.

The publicity and funding coordinating manager, Mr Modiri Manthe said they were expecting big players in commercial farming to showcase their products as well as farmers from different associations in the beef and horticultural sectors.

Reputable small stock producers are also expected to attend the show.

The show will also have horse and dog races to spice up the day's activities.

An array of traditional dishes will also be served at this year's show

Dipela tsa ga Kobokwe are also expected to put up a show as well as other artists, including the Mahalapye prisons band.

The Kweneng region boasts of over 300 000 cattle and a large number of small stock.

Kweneng is also the hub of horticulture farming in the country.

One of the show objectives is to upgrade farming in the district.

Source : BOPA