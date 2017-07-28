Botswana: Masisi Consoles Family

Tshimoyapula — Acting President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has urged Tshimoyapula and Majwanaadipitse residents to cherish and live the ideals of their departed councillor, Mr Leposo Mosarwe.

Mr Masisi also urged residents of the two villages to find a suitable replacement, when the time came, who could implement the deceased plans for the ward.

Speaking at a memorial service for the deceased in Tshimoyapula on July 26, Mr Masisi also relayed message of condolences from President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and cabinet. Mr Masisi, who is also Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) chairman, described the deceased as an industrious party activist who was active at the recent party congress in Tonota.

Mr Masisi said Mr Leposo's death was not only a loss to his family, but to the BDP, his electorate and the nation. He added that by virtue of being a councillor from the ruling party, he was bestowed with the responsibility of discharging government duties.

The acting President called on the family to find comfort in God since it was his will. He noted that death brought challenges that required people to tread carefully in addressing them.

For his part, the MP for Serowe North, Mr Kgotla Autlwetse, whose constituency encompasses the Tshimoyapula-Majwanaadipitse ward, said it would take time for the family and electorate to come to terms with the death of Mr Mosarwe.

Mr Autlwetse, who is also Assistant Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, appealed to constituents not to open healing wounds in dealing with the death of Mr Mosarwe.

He thanked residents for coming in huge numbers to support the family. He also thanked the family for allowing BDP members to attend the memorial service clad in party regalia.

Mr Autlwetse appealed to BDP members not to abandon the party after the funeral, saying the ward was a BDP stronghold.

A family representative, Mr Mmoloki Matlho said Mr Mosarwe was admitted at Sekgoma Memorial Hospital in Serowe on July 18, and that he spent two nights at the hospital before he died.

He also said the deceased would be buried tomorrow.

Source : BOPA